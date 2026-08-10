U.S. OUT OF LEVERAGE: Iran Increases Demands, Appoints New Security Chief | Elijah Magnier

President Trump is suddenly acting like he couldn’t care less about the lack of progress the U.S. has made toward a deal, as Iran refuses negotiations and demands the U.S. Military LEAVE the Middle East.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that the U.S. has run out of leverage, and Iran is only getting stronger, as it maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz and appoints former IRGC Commander Mohsen Rezaee as the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, uniting diplomacy and military expertise.



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