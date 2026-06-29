IRAN LOSING ITS LEVERAGE? WAR ON PAUSE AS BOTH SIDES PREP FOR NEXT PHASE | Ehsan Safarnejad

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to soar, as the two countries traded strikes over the weekend. While the Trump Admin is running up against the limits of the U.S. Military’s capabilities, they’re also becoming increasingly concerned about Iran producing air defense and missile systems in preparation for the next phase of the war.
Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that while the more valuable targets would have been in Qatar and the UAE, it’s notable that Iran chose to carry out strikes on U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. He emphasized that while Iran is preparing new military capabilities, it’s also balancing the leverage it has gained from this war, both in the region and over the global economy.
Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
29 June 2026 - Trump announces Qatar meeting; Tehran says nothing planned
29 June 2026 - US and Iran pause strikes but disagree over next steps on talks
28 June 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “What is Iran doing right now? - Manufacturing AD systems which prove to be successful during the 39 day war: specifically the one that was used to target the F35.”
28 June 2026 - CENTCOM: “U.S. aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defense sites, drone storage facilities, and minelayer capabilities.”
28 June 2026 - Trump presses Syria to take on Hezbollah, raising alarm in Lebanon and Israel
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