IRAN LOSING ITS LEVERAGE? WAR ON PAUSE AS BOTH SIDES PREP FOR NEXT PHASE | Ehsan Safarnejad

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to soar, as the two countries traded strikes over the weekend. While the Trump Admin is running up against the limits of the U.S. Military’s capabilities, they’re also becoming increasingly concerned about Iran producing air defense and missile systems in preparation for the next phase of the war.

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that while the more valuable targets would have been in Qatar and the UAE, it’s notable that Iran chose to carry out strikes on U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. He emphasized that while Iran is preparing new military capabilities, it’s also balancing the leverage it has gained from this war, both in the region and over the global economy.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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