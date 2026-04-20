IRAN REFUSES TALKS: U.S. NOT SERIOUS | Elijah Magnier

While the U.S. is pushing for more talks and seizing an Iranian cargo ship, Tehran is refusing to back down. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said there are no plans for talks, because the U.S. is constantly changing its demands and they see no signs that the U.S. is interested in advancing diplomacy.

This, as Israel continues to show that it has never respected a “ceasefire,” with its attacks on Lebanon, and Hezbollah continues to fight back.

Veteran Journalist Elijah Magnier noted that this is an existential fight for the entire Axis of Resistance, and from Iran to Iraq to Lebanon to Yemen to Palestine, they have to ensure that the U.S. and Israel don’t continue this rampant spree of war crimes. Therefore, this war is far from over.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X, and check out his website

SOURCE LINKS:

20 April 2026 - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on X: “Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward U.S. gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran’s surrender. Iranians do not submit to force.”

20 April 2026 - Iran’s FM Spokesman on X: “We see no signs that the US is serious about advancing diplomacy. Multiple signs point to the exact opposite. The U.S. side constantly changes its demands. But, we remain steadfast. Some issues are simply unacceptable, and no amount of insistence on them will change our positions.”

20 April 2026 - The Cradle on X: “A ‘senior Iranian source’ told Reuters that the continued US blockade of Iranian ports is undermining prospects for peace talks, stressing that Tehran’s ‘defensive capabilities,’ including its missile program, are not up for negotiation.”

20 April 2026 - Iran vows retaliation after U.S. ship seizure and says ‘no decision’ yet on new peace talks

20 April 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Hezbollah’s IEDs will no stop targeting tanks (4 destroyed so far in the last days) and occupying forces in the south of Lebanon. Hezbollah has no consideration for Israel’s invented yellow line and will fight back any Israeli advance as usual, without bombing Israel, for now.”

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