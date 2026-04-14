'THE RESISTANCE WILL NEVER RETREAT' – IDF FACES RECORD LOSSES, FAILURE IN LEBANON | Dr. Marwa Osman

The Trump Admin is pretending it’s making progress towards “peace” in Lebanon, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a hand-picked envoy from the US-backed Lebanese government and an Israeli envoy, for talks in Washington on Tuesday. But Israel just doubled down on its refusal for a ceasefire, and put more pressure on Beirut to “disarm” Hezbollah.

Veteran Lebanese Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman described the impact of Israel’s latest massacres across Lebanon, noting that every family has lost a friend or a loved one, as the death toll continues to climb.

She also noted that the Trump Admin’s pressure on their puppets in Beirut is going to backfire, as Israel’s latest war crimes push the Lebanese people to increase support for Hezbollah, and as Resistance fighters refuse to let Israel occupy an inch of ground in the South.

Follow Marwa Osman on X, and check out her page on Telegram

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