'THE RESISTANCE WILL NEVER RETREAT' – IDF FACES RECORD LOSSES, FAILURE IN LEBANON | Dr. Marwa Osman

The Trump Admin is pretending it’s making progress towards “peace” in Lebanon, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a hand-picked envoy from the US-backed Lebanese government and an Israeli envoy, for talks in Washington on Tuesday. But Israel just doubled down on its refusal for a ceasefire, and put more pressure on Beirut to “disarm” Hezbollah.
Veteran Lebanese Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman described the impact of Israel’s latest massacres across Lebanon, noting that every family has lost a friend or a loved one, as the death toll continues to climb.
She also noted that the Trump Admin’s pressure on their puppets in Beirut is going to backfire, as Israel’s latest war crimes push the Lebanese people to increase support for Hezbollah, and as Resistance fighters refuse to let Israel occupy an inch of ground in the South.
Follow Marwa Osman on X, and check out her page on Telegram
SOURCE LINKS:
14 April 2026 - IDF Suffers Record Losses in Lebanon as Hezbollah Intensifies Attacks
14 April 2026 - Rubio says ‘historic’ Israel-Lebanon talks should agree framework for peace
13 April 2026 - Netanyahu Says the Trump Administration Gives Him Reports on Iran Talks Every Day
14 April 2026 - China says Trump blockade is ‘dangerous’ as Iran-linked ships transit the Strait of Hormuz
14 April 2026 - Clash Report on X: “A U.S.-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz despite the U.S. blockade, according to shipping data. The vessel, Rich Starry, carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol, is the first known tanker to exit the Gulf since the blockade began.”
14 April 2026 - Al Jazeera on X: “At least three vessels, including two US-sanctioned tankers, have entered the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on the first full day of the US blockade on ships calling at Iranian ports, according to shipping data.”
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