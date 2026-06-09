IRAN STRIKES ISRAELI BASE – MORE ATTACKS INEVITABLE | Mohammad Marandi

Iran showed the world that it stands for the people of Lebanon, and will not tolerate Israel’s ongoing war crimes spree. While Israel did back away from its threatened attacks on Beirut, it has continued its attacks on South Lebanon.

Now the question becomes: How will Iran respond?

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that we will likely see more operations from Iran in the future, and that attacks on Israel are “inevitable,” as Israel seems unable to choose any kind of “peace,” and continues to target Lebanese civilians.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

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