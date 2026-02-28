BREAKING: IRAN'S LEADER, PRESIDENT TARGETED + EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN ISRAEL, UAE, BAHRAIN, QATAR

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is vowing that its retaliation will continue until a “decisive defeat” is achieved, as Iran followed through on its promise to respond to an attack with strikes on U.S. Military bases.
Explosions have been reported in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Reports say the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran intentionally targeted Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
It’s also being reported that President Trump is expected to address the nation on Saturday.
*This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow
SOURCE LINKS:
28 Feb. 2026 - Explosions in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar
28 Feb. 2026 - An Israeli official said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were both targeted in U.S.-Israeli strikes
28 Feb. 2026 - Barak Ravid on X: “Israeli officials say the IDF has conducted strikes against Iranian senior commanders and political leaders including Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian”
28 Feb. 2026 - Barak Ravid on X: “A senior U.S. official tells me: The U.S. strikes are focused on Iran’s missile program and missile launchers. The Israeli strikes are focused on eliminating senior Iranian officials and on the missile program”
28 Feb. 2026 - VIDEO | Jordanian air defenses intercepted multiple Iranian missiles that were en route to Israeli targets
28 Feb. 2026 - Airspaces currently closed (9:55 UTC) * Iran * Iraq * Kuwait * Bahrain * Qatar
28 Feb. 2026 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry says the “time has come to defend the homeland” after the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes
28 Feb. 2026 - IRAN’S IRGC: THIS OPERATION WILL CONTINUE RELENTLESSLY UNTIL THE ENEMY IS ‘DECISIVELY DEFEATED’
28 Feb. 2026 - Ali Hashem on X: “Israeli-US attacks on command and control in Iran might have targeted senior military commanders, yet, command and control seems to be working, several barrages of missiles launched towards Israel and regional countries.”
28 Feb. 2026 - Trump Expected to Address Nation on Iran Strikes
