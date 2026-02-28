BREAKING: IRAN'S LEADER, PRESIDENT TARGETED + EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN ISRAEL, UAE, BAHRAIN, QATAR

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is vowing that its retaliation will continue until a “decisive defeat” is achieved, as Iran followed through on its promise to respond to an attack with strikes on U.S. Military bases.

Explosions have been reported in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Reports say the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran intentionally targeted Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

It’s also being reported that President Trump is expected to address the nation on Saturday.

*This is a breaking news story, more updates to follow

