Ayatollah Khamenei: US Attack on Iran = REGIONAL WAR | Russia, China INCREASE Support

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is warning: “Americans must know that if they trigger the war this time, this war will be a regional war.”

This, amid reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces are planning live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran, Russia and China have plans for another round of joint naval exercises in the northern Indian Ocean this month, amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

