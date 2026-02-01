Ayatollah Khamenei: US Attack on Iran = REGIONAL WAR | Russia, China INCREASE Support

Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is warning: “Americans must know that if they trigger the war this time, this war will be a regional war.”
This, amid reports that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces are planning live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran, Russia and China have plans for another round of joint naval exercises in the northern Indian Ocean this month, amid soaring tensions with the U.S.
29 Jan. 2026 - Iran’s IRGC to carry out live-fire exercises in Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reports
29 Jan. 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “Starting tomorrow, Strait of Hormuz will be defacto closed for 2 days based on Iran’s NAVAREA warning. The measure’s taken to showcase what can happen if Iran treats the upcoming US attack as an all-out war.”
31 Jan. 2026 - U.S. warns Iran over planned military drills close to American forces as Trump weighs action
31 Jan. 2026 - Iran plans to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia in northern Indian Ocean region: Report
12 March 2025 - Iran, Russia, China conduct joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
29 Jan. 2026 - Iran, China and Russia sign trilateral strategic pact
31 Jan. 2026 - Putin meets with top Iranian security chief
30 Jan. 2026 - US military ready for action against Iran – secretary of war
1 Feb. 2026 - Before Any Strike on Iran, U.S. Needs to Bolster Air Defenses in Mideast
31 Jan. 2026 - US approves new multi-billion military sale to Israel
30 Jan. 2026 - Saudi defense minister says Trump not bombing Iran would embolden regime
1 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Khamenei on X: “Americans must know that if they trigger the war this time, this war will be a regional war.” -
1 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Khamenei on X: “The fact that Americans sometimes talk about war, saying ‘we will come with planes and ships,’ is not something new. The Iranian nation will not be intimidated by such statements. It is not necessary to frighten the Iranian nation with such threats.”
1 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Khamenei on X: “We are not the ones who start the war. We do not want to harm anyone. We do not want to attack any country. But in the face of anyone who would seek to attack it and harm it, the Iranian nation will deliver a firm punch.”
