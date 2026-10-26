Iran's 'ZERO HOUR' Targets REVEALED: Israel Will Be DEVASTATED | Danny Haiphong

Defense and Security officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey arrived in Iran today for a quadrilateral meeting hosted by Tehran. The main topic of discussion is the current war between Ansar Allah in Yemen, and Saudi Arabia.

This, as Iran released its “zero hour” target map, if the U.S. and Israeli aggression continues. Targets include power plants, petrochemical plants, desalination plants, international airports, and Tech and AI companies across West Asia (and yes, Israel is very much included).

Journalist and Geopolitical Analyst Danny Haiphong noted that while another U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran is expected, Washington continues to isolate and expose itself to the world, while Russia, China and Iran are growing and establishing new alliances in the face of U.S. aggression.



Follow Danny Haiphong on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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