IRAN STRIKES HAIFA REFINERY WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES, AFTER ISRAEL BOMBS OIL DEPOTS | Elijah Magnier

Tensions continue to escalate, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that they have used ballistic missiles to strike Israel’s main oil refinery in Haifa, which supplies over half of Israel’s fuel.

The attacks are in retaliation for Israeli strikes targeting oil storage depots and refining facilities in Tehran, which created an environmental disaster, with Iranians waking up to darkened skies, and oil and ash falling on the streets like rain.

Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier noted that for Iran, there is no backing down and no surrender, because this is an “existential war.” The same goes for Hezbollah, as they are now rewriting the rules of engagement by joining the war and keeping Israel busy at their border, while Iran continues its attacks on both Israel and U.S. Military sites in the region.

Follow Elijah Magnier on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 74: U.S. LOSES THREE MQ-9 DRONES + RUSSIA GIVES IRAN INTEL TO STRIKE U.S. FORCES –REPORT

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709