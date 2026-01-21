Iran Will DEVASTATE Israel If It CUTS LOOSE – War Could Go NUCLEAR | Col. Larry Wilkerson

President Trump is reportedly demanding “decisive” options for Iran, as the U.S. Military moves assets to the Middle East. While the protests in Iran have died down after foreign communications came to a halt when the Iranian government shut down the internet and located the Starlink terminals above, concerns remain that Trump is still planning a major attack on the country.

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that based on the assets the U.S. Military is sending, it doesn’t appear that they are preparing for a long war. But when Trump uses a word like “decisive” that could indicate plans for a nuclear attack from Israel.

Col. Wilkerson emphasized that because the U.S. can’t compete with China and can’t stop Russia, it is turning to chaos, death and destruction to try to show the world that it is still a powerful empire.

