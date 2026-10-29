WAR IS COMING: U.S. Sends PATRIOT to Israel, Pentagon FIRES Chief Planner | Jim Jatras

Reports say Washington is warning its vassal states in the Persian Gulf that an attack on Iran is coming from the U.S. and Israel, following next weeks Mid-Term U.S. Elections, and that it will be a “short, intense” round of war. This, as the U.S. sends a Patriot missile system to Israel, for a sorry attempt at protection from Iran’s retaliation.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that even if the U.S. uses the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ or Israel carries out a nuclear strike, there is no indication that it will be enough to severely disable Iran’s military capabilities. And both the region and the global economy will be devastated by Iran’s retaliation.

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