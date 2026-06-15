THE WAR IS NOT OVER: ISRAEL STRIKES LEBANON, US OFFERS IRAN $300 BILLION FUND | Jim Jatras

President Trump arrived at the G7 Summit, bragging that thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding the U.S. and Iran just signed, the Strait of Hormuz is open and “toll free.”
This, as Fars News Agency reports that Iran agreed to allow 60 days of free traffic through the Strait, while talks with the U.S. are ongoing, pursuing a deal to end the war.
Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that if Iran follows through on this plan, it will could be a “mistake,” because it would give Trump just enough relief to avoid the true consequences of the war on Iran. He also pointed to Israel’s recent attacks on south Lebanon as a reminder that we are still far away from an “end” to this war.
Follow Jim Jatras on X
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15 June 2026: Trump on the Strait of Hormuz: It’s toll-free. We had a little argument about that. It’s toll-free, so I don’t think we’re going to need much help.
15 June 2026 - Iran and US reach an initial deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz but challenges remain
15 June 2026 - The interim deal with the US specifies that Iran will allow vessels to transit free of charge for only 60 days
14 June 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”
14 June 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “Iran says the US has agreed to pay $300 billion in reconstruction funds directly to Iran … alongside the release of $24 billion in frozen funds with $12 billion released before negotiations even start”
15 June 2026 - Iran’s FM Spox. Esmail Baghaei: Lebanon and the ending of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the ceasefire agreement. Lebanon appears three times in the MOU
15 June 2026 - Israel vows to stay in south Lebanon; if Iran strikes, we’ll hit it ‘with full force’
15 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “Israel’s ‘Defense’ Minister Katz says they won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon, even if the US-Iran ceasefire includes an end to fighting with Lebanon.”
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