THE WAR IS NOT OVER: ISRAEL STRIKES LEBANON, US OFFERS IRAN $300 BILLION FUND | Jim Jatras

President Trump arrived at the G7 Summit, bragging that thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding the U.S. and Iran just signed, the Strait of Hormuz is open and “toll free.”

This, as Fars News Agency reports that Iran agreed to allow 60 days of free traffic through the Strait, while talks with the U.S. are ongoing, pursuing a deal to end the war.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that if Iran follows through on this plan, it will could be a “mistake,” because it would give Trump just enough relief to avoid the true consequences of the war on Iran. He also pointed to Israel’s recent attacks on south Lebanon as a reminder that we are still far away from an “end” to this war.



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