IRAN FIRES ON US NAVY SHIP, UAE TANKER IN HORMUZ BREACH | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Tensions are soaring in the Persian Gulf, as Iran announced it targeted a U.S. Navy ship with two missiles in a “swift, firm warning,” after it attempted to breach the Strait of Hormuz.
This, after President Trump declared the U.S. would be escorting ships through the Strait in what he called “Project Freedom,” and Iran warned that “any American interference” in the Strait will be considered “a violation of the ceasefire.”
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the U.S. and Iran are on the brink of returning to a “hot war,” as Washington has continued to carry out acts of war, such as its blockade of Iranian ports, in violation of the ceasefire.
He emphasized that while the U.S. has been building up military assets in the region, in preparation for its next attack, Iran has also been preparing for the next phase of its retaliation… and both the region and the global economy will feel the impact.
Follow Prof. Marandi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
4 May 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “The UAE confirms that Iran struck one of its oil tankers with 2 drones after it tried to pass the Strait of Hormuz [without Iran’s authorisation]”
4 May 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “The IRGC never claimed the missiles struck the US Navy vessel. The statement (by Iran’s Army Navy—not IRGC) literally says they fired 2 warning shots towards the ship, but cannot comment whether there was any damage”
4 May 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “The Strait of Hormuz has now entered a new phase. Iran has demonstrated its readiness for war, while the United States seems determined to test Tehran’s limits through naval pressure and provocation.”
4 May 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “Update on Navigation Regime over Hormoz IRGC declares new restrictions over the Strait of Hormuz. The new restrictions will prevent UAE from using ports of Khor Fakkan & Fujaireh located in eastern flank of the strait. UAE was using these ports to bypass Iran’s blockade.”
2 May 2026 - Iranian strikes heavily damage majority of US military bases in West Asia
1 May 2026 - Israel and the UAE find common cause as the Iran war cracks old Middle East alliances
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