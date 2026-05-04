IRAN FIRES ON US NAVY SHIP, UAE TANKER IN HORMUZ BREACH | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Tensions are soaring in the Persian Gulf, as Iran announced it targeted a U.S. Navy ship with two missiles in a “swift, firm warning,” after it attempted to breach the Strait of Hormuz.

This, after President Trump declared the U.S. would be escorting ships through the Strait in what he called “Project Freedom,” and Iran warned that “any American interference” in the Strait will be considered “a violation of the ceasefire.”

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that the U.S. and Iran are on the brink of returning to a “hot war,” as Washington has continued to carry out acts of war, such as its blockade of Iranian ports, in violation of the ceasefire.

He emphasized that while the U.S. has been building up military assets in the region, in preparation for its next attack, Iran has also been preparing for the next phase of its retaliation… and both the region and the global economy will feel the impact.



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