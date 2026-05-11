TWO F-35’s DOWN IN 24 HOURS AS IRGC EXPANDS HORMUZ CONTROL | Ehsan Safarnejad

Not just one, but TWO U.S. F-35A Lightning II fighter jets operating near the Strait of Hormuz have transmitted emergency code 7700 in the last 24 hours. After the jets requested emergency landings, they turned off their transponders and it was unclear whether they crashed or were able to complete a landing at the UAE’s Al Dhafra Air Base.
Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted the fact that this incident happened TWICE is not a coincidence, and it appears to be “an indication that Iranian air defense systems are now being calibrated in such a way that they could pose a threat to the American fighter jets—not just 500 km into Iranian airspace, but also in the Gulf of Oman and around the Strait of Hormuz.”
Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
11 May 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “2nd squawking of code 7700 by F35s In the past 24 hours, this is the second time that an F35 is making an emergency landing by squawking code 7700. Is it just a mere coincidence or is there an actor behind this?”
10 May 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad on X: “Trump says Iran’s response is ‘TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE’ which means the Iranian diplomats have done their job correctly.”
10 May 2026 - WSJ: Iran’s Lengthy Response to the U.S. Leaves Some Gaps - “The latest response doesn’t resolve the U.S. demand for commitments in advance on the fate of Iran’s nuclear program and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.”
10 May 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “More plausible scenario: Iran’s response to the US to end the war, according to Al-Mayadeen: Ending the blockade, Freedom to export oil, Ceasefire in Lebanon a redline, Demanding lifting US sanctions, Unfreezing Iranian assets, Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz”
7 May 2026 - Iran’s President Pezeshkian seeks to quash divided leadership narrative
10 May 2026 - President Masoud Pezeshkian on X: “We will never bow our heads before the enemy, and if talk of dialogue or negotiation arises, it does not mean surrender or retreat. Rather, the goal is to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and to defend national interests with resolute strength.”
10 May 2026 - Iran threatens US sites in Middle East if tankers come under fire
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 82: IRAN STRIKES 3 U.S. DESTROYERS AS HORMUZ CLASHES ERUPT
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709