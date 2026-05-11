TWO F-35’s DOWN IN 24 HOURS AS IRGC EXPANDS HORMUZ CONTROL | Ehsan Safarnejad

Not just one, but TWO U.S. F-35A Lightning II fighter jets operating near the Strait of Hormuz have transmitted emergency code 7700 in the last 24 hours. After the jets requested emergency landings, they turned off their transponders and it was unclear whether they crashed or were able to complete a landing at the UAE’s Al Dhafra Air Base.

Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted the fact that this incident happened TWICE is not a coincidence, and it appears to be “an indication that Iranian air defense systems are now being calibrated in such a way that they could pose a threat to the American fighter jets—not just 500 km into Iranian airspace, but also in the Gulf of Oman and around the Strait of Hormuz.”



Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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