IRAN, HEZBOLLAH LAUNCH UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON ISRAEL + NATO DEFENSES SHOOT DOWN MISSILE OVER TURKEY

For the first time, Iran and Hezbollah are launching simultaneous attacks on Israel, as they continue to work to wear down the fleeting supply of air defense interceptors of the U.S. and its allies in the region.

This, as Turkey has issued a complaint after it says Turkish and NATO air defenses shot down an incoming “Iranian missile” headed for Turkish airspace.

Not only is NATO a party to this war, but U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is now publicly bragging that the U.S. used a torpedo to sink an Iranian ship in international waters...

