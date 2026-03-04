IRAN, HEZBOLLAH LAUNCH UNPRECEDENTED ATTACK ON ISRAEL + NATO DEFENSES SHOOT DOWN MISSILE OVER TURKEY

For the first time, Iran and Hezbollah are launching simultaneous attacks on Israel, as they continue to work to wear down the fleeting supply of air defense interceptors of the U.S. and its allies in the region.
This, as Turkey has issued a complaint after it says Turkish and NATO air defenses shot down an incoming “Iranian missile” headed for Turkish airspace.
Not only is NATO a party to this war, but U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is now publicly bragging that the U.S. used a torpedo to sink an Iranian ship in international waters...
SOURCE LINKS:
4 March 2026 - The Cradle on X: “The Turkish defense ministry announced that ‘a ballistic missile fired from Iran, identified as having passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and headed toward Turkiye, was intercepted by NATO defense elements in the Eastern Mediterranean.’”
4 March 2026 - Elijah Magnier on X: “Sirens in Israel in over 200 locations. This is the first time in the modern history of Israel where explosions are heard in different locations and incoming missiles are coming from two countries.”
4 March 2026 - The Cradle on X: “Israeli media reports that rocket fragments have fallen in several areas near Tel Aviv following a simultaneous rocket launch from Iran and Lebanon, marking the first coordinated double salvo from Lebanon and Iran since the beginning of the war.”
4 March 2026 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says “everything regarding Iran is going magnificently.”
4 March 2026 - Hegseth: “An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo.”
3 March 2026 - CNN: CIA working to arm Kurdish forces to spark uprising in Iran
4 March 2026 - Trump Considers Backing Kurdish Militants Against Iranian Government
26 Jan. 2026 - Ehsan Safarnejad warned about the U.S. and Israeli use of support for Iraqi Kurds to fuel violence in Iran, during the recent protests (His comment at the 23:04 mark)
3 March 2026 - Trump Says U.S. Navy Might Escort Tankers in Persian Gulf
4 March 2026 - US Navy tells industry officials there’s no availability for naval escorts - Lloyd’s List
3 March 2026 - Sen. Schumer: “No one wants a nuclear war, no one wants a nuclear Israel, but we certainly don’t want an endless war.”
3 March 2026 - Trump: “I guess the worst case is we do this and then somebody takes over who is as bad as the previous person. That could happen.”
