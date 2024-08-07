Iran, Hezbollah Have Right to Self-Defense After Israel Crossed Multiple Red Lines –Marwa Osman
The world is waiting to see how Iran and Hezbollah will respond, after Israel carried out multiple attacks and assassinations that included the killing of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut and the Hamas political chief (and top ceasefire negotiator) in Tehran.
Veteran Journalist Marwa Osman noted that while the message from Israel is clear: they want a regional war, and they don't want any chance at a ceasefire with Hamas, what is also clear is the right of Iran and Hezbollah to respond to the red lines Israel has crossed. Because for every unanswered attack, Israel only continues to increase its violations of international law.
If the United Nations had a shred of humanity, they would find a way to provide immediate humanitarian relief for starving Palestinians as well as weapons to help them defend themselves.
ALARMING -- Open Terror in the US (after Tulsi Gabbard was placed on Terror list)
Today, on August 7, 2024, the FBI conducted a raid on the Delmar, New York, home of Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and geopolitical analyst known for his criticism of U.S. foreign policy and allegations of corruption in Ukraine. Ritter, who has also been a controversial figure due to past convictions and appearances on Russian state-funded networks, was the subject of a federal investigation, the details of which were not immediately disclosed. The raid has sparked a range of reactions on social media -- but, of course, and like with Tulsi Gabbard outrage, silence in state-controlled media.
In meantime the bipartisan US genocide of Palestinians - continues...