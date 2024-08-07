The world is waiting to see how Iran and Hezbollah will respond, after Israel carried out multiple attacks and assassinations that included the killing of a Hezbollah commander in Beirut and the Hamas political chief (and top ceasefire negotiator) in Tehran.

Veteran Journalist Marwa Osman noted that while the message from Israel is clear: they want a regional war, and they don't want any chance at a ceasefire with Hamas, what is also clear is the right of Iran and Hezbollah to respond to the red lines Israel has crossed. Because for every unanswered attack, Israel only continues to increase its violations of international law.

