Iran Prepared for WAR, Vows HARSH Response as Trump Threatens ATTACK | Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Netanyahu joined Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week, where the U.S. president once again threatened to bomb Iran, saying the U.S. would “knock the hell out of them,” if they alleged that Tehran was working on its nuclear program.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned: “The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any oppressive aggression will be harsh and regrettable.”

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that Iran is prepared for the next phase of retaliation, if it is attacked again, and that the U.S. and Israel continue to underestimate Tehran’s capabilities, to their own peril.



Follow Prof. Marandi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 64: U.S. PIRATES Seize Oil Tankers as Trump Escalates WAR to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709