IRAN TARGETS GULF, ISRAELI OIL AND GAS IN RETALIATION FOR ATTACK ON SOUTH PARS | Laith Marouf

Israel just sent both tensions and energy prices soaring, with attacks on South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field, which is operated by Iran and Qatar. Tehran has announced it will retaliate against Gulf and Israeli oil infrastructure, and it has issued warnings to residents near gas fields and refineries in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.
Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has issued a warning to those responsible for the attacks, saying: “You attacked our infrastructure and energy in the south. Your infrastructure, energy, and gas facilities will burn to ashes at the first opportunity.”
Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that these strikes by Israel will have an impact, not just on Iran and Qatar, but on the global economy as it’s yet another attack on the world’s supply of oil and natural gas, and another escalation in this illegal war of aggression against Iran.
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SOURCE LINKS:
18 March 2026 - Israel has struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas field and a core pillar of Iran’s energy supply
18 March 2026 - Iran threatens to strike Gulf energy facilities after South Pars attack
18 March 2026 - Spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warns: “You attacked our infrastructure and energy in the south. Your infrastructure, energy, and gas facilities will burn to ashes at the first opportunity.”
18 March 2026 - Iran’s South Pars Gas Field Is Attacked, Sending Energy Prices Soaring
18 March 2026 - Iranian state ‘strong’ despite death of top officials – foreign minister
18 March 2026 - IRGC launches ‘revenge strikes’ on Israel after assassination of Ali Larijani
18 March 2026 - Over a dozen US Reaper drones valued at $330 million destroyed by Iran: Report
18 March 2026 - Reuters: US encourages Syrian action against Hezbollah, Damascus is hesitant
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