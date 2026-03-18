IRAN TARGETS GULF, ISRAELI OIL AND GAS IN RETALIATION FOR ATTACK ON SOUTH PARS | Laith Marouf

Israel just sent both tensions and energy prices soaring, with attacks on South Pars, the world’s largest natural gas field, which is operated by Iran and Qatar. Tehran has announced it will retaliate against Gulf and Israeli oil infrastructure, and it has issued warnings to residents near gas fields and refineries in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, has issued a warning to those responsible for the attacks, saying: “You attacked our infrastructure and energy in the south. Your infrastructure, energy, and gas facilities will burn to ashes at the first opportunity.”

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that these strikes by Israel will have an impact, not just on Iran and Qatar, but on the global economy as it’s yet another attack on the world’s supply of oil and natural gas, and another escalation in this illegal war of aggression against Iran.

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