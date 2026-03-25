IRAN: U.S. MILITARY BASES 'ELIMINATED' + 2,000 PARATROOPERS EN ROUTE FOR INVASION | Laith Marouf

The Pentagon has ordered around 2,000 soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to begin moving to the Middle East, as an estimated 4,500 Marines are already en route, amid soaring tensions surrounding a potential U.S. attempt at a ground invasion of Iran.

Laith Marouf, a journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that a ground invasion would be a “suicide mission” for American troops, and that if there was an easy way to invade Iran… it would have been done by now.

Instead, the U.S. is looking at a number of bad options, and even the seizure of Kharg Island would be short-lived, as Iran’s gains continue all around and they they include airspace dominance over West Asia.



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