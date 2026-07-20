US Strikes Iran’s BRIDGES—Prep for GROUND INVASION? It Will Be a DISASTER | Ehsan Safarnejad

The U.S. launched a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, as the Trump Admin isn’t hiding the fact that it is targeting bridges and over civilian infrastructure. But just how far is it willing to go?

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that with the increasing U.S. attacks on southern Iran in Bandar Abbas, it appears as though the Americans are preparing for a ground invasion of some kind. And that would be a disaster for the U.S. as Iran has everything in its favor: including its especially hot climate this time of year.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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