Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

US Strikes Iran’s BRIDGES—Prep for GROUND INVASION? It Will Be a DISASTER | Ehsan Safarnejad

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
Jul 20, 2026

The U.S. launched a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, as the Trump Admin isn’t hiding the fact that it is targeting bridges and over civilian infrastructure. But just how far is it willing to go?

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that with the increasing U.S. attacks on southern Iran in Bandar Abbas, it appears as though the Americans are preparing for a ground invasion of some kind. And that would be a disaster for the U.S. as Iran has everything in its favor: including its especially hot climate this time of year.

Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins

Check out Episode 91: RETURN TO WAR: USS Lincoln Enters Gulf of Oman as US Warships Threaten Iran

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Blevins · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture