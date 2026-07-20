US Strikes Iran’s BRIDGES—Prep for GROUND INVASION? It Will Be a DISASTER | Ehsan Safarnejad

The U.S. launched a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, as the Trump Admin isn’t hiding the fact that it is targeting bridges and over civilian infrastructure. But just how far is it willing to go?
Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that with the increasing U.S. attacks on southern Iran in Bandar Abbas, it appears as though the Americans are preparing for a ground invasion of some kind. And that would be a disaster for the U.S. as Iran has everything in its favor: including its especially hot climate this time of year.
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SOURCE LINKS:
20 July 2026 - Expansion of US strikes on Iran leads to more retaliation across the Gulf
17 July 2026 - US strikes target 5 bridges, multiple cities across southern Iran
18 July 2026 - WSJ: Two U.S. Troops Were Killed, One Is Missing After Iran Missile Attack in Jordan
18 July 2026 - US strikes cut roads and bridges in southern Iran as ground assault talk grows
18 July 2026 - Iran’s Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei: “The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.”
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