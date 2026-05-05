IRAN EXPANDS HORMUZ CONTROL + UAE’S FUJAIRAH OIL COMPLEX ON FIRE

UPDATE: Iranian officials say they have no plans to attack the UAE and that reports of an attempted missile attack on the Fujairah oil terminal was the “product of US adventurism.”

The IRGC released a new map designating its “areas of control” over the Strait of Hormuz, with one line connecting the western tip of Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain in the UAE, and a second line from Kuh-e Mobarak to the waters south of Fujairah.

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