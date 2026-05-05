Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

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IRAN EXPANDS HORMUZ CONTROL + UAE’S FUJAIRAH OIL COMPLEX ON FIRE

Rachel Blevins's avatar
Rachel Blevins
May 05, 2026

UPDATE: Iranian officials say they have no plans to attack the UAE and that reports of an attempted missile attack on the Fujairah oil terminal was the “product of US adventurism.”

The IRGC released a new map designating its “areas of control” over the Strait of Hormuz, with one line connecting the western tip of Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain in the UAE, and a second line from Kuh-e Mobarak to the waters south of Fujairah.

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