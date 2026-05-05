IRAN EXPANDS HORMUZ CONTROL + UAE’S FUJAIRAH OIL COMPLEX ON FIRE

UPDATE: Iranian officials say they have no plans to attack the UAE and that reports of an attempted missile attack on the Fujairah oil terminal was the “product of US adventurism.”
The IRGC released a new map designating its “areas of control” over the Strait of Hormuz, with one line connecting the western tip of Qeshm Island to Umm al-Quwain in the UAE, and a second line from Kuh-e Mobarak to the waters south of Fujairah.
SOURCE LINKS:
4 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “The UAE’s Ministry of Defense announces downing four cruise missiles it alleges originated from Iran, saying in part that three were successfully intercepted”
4 May 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “The Fujairah port is burning after multiple Iranian strikes hit the only remaining UAE oil export outlet and endpoint of the pipeline UAE built to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.”
4 May 2026 - US military says it sunk 6 Iranian small boats that were targeting civilian vessels
4 May 2026 - IRIB on X: “A senior Iranian military official told IRIB that the U.S. claim about sinking several Iranian military boats is false”
4 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “IRGC solidifies maritime grip as new map defines Iranian ‘area of control’ in Strait of Hormuz”
1 May 2026 - Israel and the UAE find common cause as the Iran war cracks old Middle East alliances
1 May 2026 - Richard Medhurst on X: “While everyone watched Iran, Washington quietly finalized Nord Stream’s replacement: Poseidon. 4 gas deals in 4 months”
1 May 2026 - Richard Medhurst: How the US Pulled off an Armed Robbery of the World’s Energy Supply and Created the Petrogas-Dollar
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