Iran REMOVES Ballistic Missile Limits, WARNS Europe: YOUR BASES ARE NEXT | Laith Marouf

Iran is warning that if the U.S. and Israel attack again, the retaliation will be felt beyond West Asia. The IRGC has removed its self-imposed 2,000-km limit on the range of its ballistic missiles, and it could target military installations in European countries like Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania, that are used by American forces to attack Iran.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that while Trump is talking about diplomacy and Rubio is bragging about an “economic war” for now, every sign points to the fact that the U.S. and Israel are still planning another round of war against Iran. And the entire region will pay the price for the escalation of this conflict.

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