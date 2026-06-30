U.S. CAUGHT IN ‘ESCALATION TRAP’: IRAN NOT DETERRED FROM FIGHTING BACK | Prof. Robert Pape

The standoff between the U.S. and Iran continues, after the two countries exchanged a series of strikes over the weekend. But while President Trump claims that Iran was begging for a meeting, Tehran is saying the opposite. So, where does that leave us, and is more war inevitable?

Robert Pape, an author and professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, noted that right now, the U.S. and Iran are stuck in an “escalation trap.” Washington is refusing to admit defeat and back down, and Tehran is refusing to give up the power it has gained as a result of the war waged by the U.S. and Israel.

“This is a wicked escalation trap, where both sides have incentives to keep using force, and that is what creates the trap in the escalation trap. It’s not just the ladder, it’s an actual trap.”

Prof. Pape also pointed out that while the U.S. can continue bombing Iran, airpower alone won’t force the country to give up its increased control of the region:

“Trump is really in a terrible dilemma, and that means America is in a terrible dilemma. The basic problem that America and President Trump have is that what Iran is going to want not just control of the Strait of Hormuz, they’re going to want to squeeze and re-design the Middle East with a lot less America and a lot, and maybe no military America in the Middle East.”

Follow Prof. Pape on X, and subscribe to Prof. Robert Pape and Escalation Trap on Substack

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