Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is now warning that “the situation of neither war nor peace cannot continue,” and that “the only way to eliminate the threat and lift the shadow of war from our country is to achieve sustainable deterrence.”

This, as the IRGC shoots down four U.S. drones in 24 hours, and Iran prepares to break the blockade on their oil shipments from the Strait of Hormuz. Tensions are just beginnign to escalate…

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