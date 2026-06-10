IRAN DOWNS MQ-9 REAPER DRONE, STRIKES US BASES + ISRAELI ADVANCE REPELLED IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf

Iran confirmed that its air defenses have downed yet another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, as it responded to U.S. Military attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Iran also responded with strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that because the U.S. and Israel have not been able to achieve anything militarily against Iran or Hezbollah, we are seeing them openly target civilian infrastructure, with the U.S. striking a water storage tank in southern Iran, and Israel terrorizing south Lebanon.

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