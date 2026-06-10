IRAN DOWNS MQ-9 REAPER DRONE, STRIKES US BASES + ISRAELI ADVANCE REPELLED IN LEBANON | Laith Marouf

Iran confirmed that its air defenses have downed yet another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, as it responded to U.S. Military attacks targeting civilian infrastructure. Iran also responded with strikes against U.S. bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that because the U.S. and Israel have not been able to achieve anything militarily against Iran or Hezbollah, we are seeing them openly target civilian infrastructure, with the U.S. striking a water storage tank in southern Iran, and Israel terrorizing south Lebanon.
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SOURCE LINKS:
10 June 2026 - Footage shared by Iranian state media purports to show the moment a U.S. MQ-9 drone was destroyed by IRGC air defense fire
10 June 2026 - Updated tally of U.S. military aircraft losses in the war with Iran (28 Feb–09 Jun 2026)
10 June 2026 - Tasnim shared details on Iran’s Army (Artesh) drone attack on US bases in Bahrain
10 June 2026 - Trump told Fox News a dramatic story about the Apache helicopter that went down earlier this week, calling it “a miracle.”
10 June 2026 - Hezbollah Repels Israeli Advance, Releases Strike Footage as War on Lebanon Hits Day 99
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