‘Iran Knows DIPLOMACY is DEAD’ + Israel at a BREAKING POINT? | Esteban Carrillo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that his country is prepared to respond to any future attacks, emphasizing that the Iranian people “stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war.”
Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Iran has never wavered on its demands of the U.S., and while Tehran is open to talks, they know “diplomacy is dead.” At the same time, both Trump and Netanyahu are approaching elections, and more death, destruction and war are sure to follow.
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SOURCE LINKS:
28 Sept. 2026 - Khamenei says Iran will push enemy forces out of Arabian Sea
27 Sept. 2026 - Iran ‘fully prepared’ for war to resume but diplomacy not over yet, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says
28 Sept. 2026 - Iran Embassy in UK: “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base.”
MenchOsint on X: “Geolocation of the food warehouse struck by the Saudi Air Force yesterday in Yemen … No military facility around, just vegetables/fruits depots.. in a country that already faces food insecurity due to Saudi blockade.”
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