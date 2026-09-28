‘Iran Knows DIPLOMACY is DEAD’ + Israel at a BREAKING POINT? | Esteban Carrillo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that his country is prepared to respond to any future attacks, emphasizing that the Iranian people “stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war.”

Journalist Esteban Carrillo, Co-Host of the Cradle News Round-Up, noted that Iran has never wavered on its demands of the U.S., and while Tehran is open to talks, they know “diplomacy is dead.” At the same time, both Trump and Netanyahu are approaching elections, and more death, destruction and war are sure to follow.

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