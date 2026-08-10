IRAN HOLDS FIRM: U.S. Must GET OUT of West Asia

Iran is making it clear to the U.S. and to the world that there will be no talks, no free traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and no DEAL, if the U.S. doesn’t start following the demands Trump agreed to in the Memorandum of Understanding.
Tehran is now taking it a step further, demanding the U.S. Military GET OUT of West Asia, and its retaliatory strikes have started to make that requirement a reality…
SOURCE LINKS:
10 Aug. 2026 - Trump to Axios: ‘We are low-keying it’ with Iran
9 Aug. 2026 - WSJ: Trump Thought Opening the Strait of Hormuz Was Imminent. Iran Had Other Plans.
9 Aug. 2026 - NYT: Iran, Holding Firm to Strait, Steers Trump Back to June Deal
9 Aug. 2026 - Iran says ‘no talks’ with US, sets new conditions for reopening Hormuz
10 Aug. 2026 - Mohsen Rezaei appointed as secretary of Iran’s top security body
10 Aug. 2026 - Iran says Saudi Arabia–Pakistan–Turkiye defense pact signals regional shift away from reliance on foreign powers
7 Aug. 2026 - Marwa Osman on X: “My reading of the Saudi–Turkish–Pakistani security pact is not that these countries have suddenly decided to build an independent regional security architecture free from American influence as much of the western media is propagating.”
9 Aug. 2026 - Saudi Aramco refinery erupts in flames in Jizan as Houthis claim drone attack
7 Aug. 2026 - Senate passes sweeping Russia sanctions bill negotiated by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham
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