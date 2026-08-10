IRAN HOLDS FIRM: U.S. Must GET OUT of West Asia

Iran is making it clear to the U.S. and to the world that there will be no talks, no free traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and no DEAL, if the U.S. doesn’t start following the demands Trump agreed to in the Memorandum of Understanding.

Tehran is now taking it a step further, demanding the U.S. Military GET OUT of West Asia, and its retaliatory strikes have started to make that requirement a reality…

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