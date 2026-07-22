Iran DEGRADES U.S. Logistics Across Persian Gulf: Warning RADAR in Kuwait GONE | Laith Marouf

While President Trump is threatening to commit more war crimes by targeting civilian and energy infrastructure in Iran, the Iranian armed forces are continuing their strategic response, degrading the U.S. Military’s capabilities across West Asia.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that not only is Iran destroying the hangars for MQ-9 Reaper drones in Jordan after the U.S. was forced to spread out its operations… but the Iranian Air Force is flying freely for the first time, carrying out raids over Kuwait, after decimating the U.S. early warning radar systems in the country.

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