Iran DEGRADES U.S. Logistics Across Persian Gulf: Warning RADAR in Kuwait GONE | Laith Marouf

While President Trump is threatening to commit more war crimes by targeting civilian and energy infrastructure in Iran, the Iranian armed forces are continuing their strategic response, degrading the U.S. Military’s capabilities across West Asia.
Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that not only is Iran destroying the hangars for MQ-9 Reaper drones in Jordan after the U.S. was forced to spread out its operations… but the Iranian Air Force is flying freely for the first time, carrying out raids over Kuwait, after decimating the U.S. early warning radar systems in the country.
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SOURCE LINKS:
22 July 2026 - Arya Yadegaar on X: “Iran published high-resolution satellite imagery showing the complete destruction of a 117-FPS US early warning radar system at the Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.”
22 July 2026 - Trump Threatens To Destroy One Bridge or Power Plant in Iran for Every Ship Targeted in Strait of Hormuz
21 July 2026 - Iran hits ammunition depot and logistics at US base in Kuwait
21 July 2026 - Iranian Ababil-3 Drones Are Reportedly Patrolling The Skies Of Kuwait
21 July 2026 - Lebanese Army Accuses Israeli Troops of Firing as Its Forces Deploy in ‘Pilot Zone’
22 July 2026 - WSJ: Trump Approves Landmark Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia in Big Win for Kingdom
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