Iranian media is reporting that Iranian forces downed a “hostile” drone near the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the announcement that Iran would be deploying a new air defense system. An Iranian official told Fars News: "This is a signal from us so that no stealth drone can penetrate the skies of the Persian Gulf again."

Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iran is constantly building and adapting both its military defense systems, and the ways in which it negotiates with the West.

As we are witnessing, Iran is standing firm on its refusal to negotiate control of the Strait of Hormuz or its civilian nuclear program, and it is approaching regional countries for direct talks, instead of waiting to make a deal with the U.S.



Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube

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