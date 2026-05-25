Iranian media is reporting that Iranian forces downed a “hostile” drone near the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the announcement that Iran would be deploying a new air defense system. An Iranian official told Fars News: "This is a signal from us so that no stealth drone can penetrate the skies of the Persian Gulf again."
Iranian Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iran is constantly building and adapting both its military defense systems, and the ways in which it negotiates with the West.
As we are witnessing, Iran is standing firm on its refusal to negotiate control of the Strait of Hormuz or its civilian nuclear program, and it is approaching regional countries for direct talks, instead of waiting to make a deal with the U.S.
Follow Ehsan Safarnejad on X, and check out his channel on YouTube
SOURCE LINKS:
25 May 2026 - The Cradle on X: “State media outlets report that Iran has downed a hostile drone over the Strait of Hormuz using what Fars News Agency referred to as a new air defense system known as ‘Arash Kamangir’ (Arash the Archer)”
25 May 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “5 hours after Iran’s joint-military command announced deploying a new air defense system — they shot down a hostile drone today”
25 May 2026 - Iranian air defenses down ‘hostile’ drone over Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz: Report
25 May 2026 - Reuters: Iran’s top envoys discussing potential peace deal with Qatar prime minister
25 May 2026 - Deal with US not imminent, Iran says
25 May 2026 - Trump suggests countries in region should sign Abraham accords recognizing Israel under any deal
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