U.S. LIED TO PAKISTAN ABOUT LEBANON CEASEFIRE IN DESPERATE ATTEMPT FOR A DEAL WITH IRAN

When Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was relaying the message that progress was being made toward a ceasefire deal on Tuesday, he was doing so with the Trump Admin signing off on the wording of his messages, according to reports.
That wording included the announcement of a ceasefire, just before President Trump’s deadline, which Sharif said included the U.S. and Iran, “along with their allies,” and was effective immediately: “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”
Yet, the Trump Admin now claims they never approved the inclusion of a ceasefire for Lebanon. How convenient that their claims come after Trump got his temporary propaganda victory with a ceasefire before his deadline, AND after Netanyahu got his, with a horrific Israeli massacre in Lebanon that left hundreds of civilians dead and wounded.
SOURCE LINKS:
8 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”
8 April 2026 - VIDEO: JD Vance: “I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise, we never indicated that was gonna be the case.”
8 April 2026 - VIDEO: Karoline Leavitt: “The Iranians originally put forward a 10-point plan that was fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely discarded. It was literally thrown in the garbage by President Trump and his negotiating team.”
8 April 2026 - FT: White House pushed Pakistan to broker temporary Iran ceasefire
8 April 2026 - NYT: White House Knew About Pakistan’s Cease-Fire Post on X Before It Was Sent
9 April 2026 - That’s why in the edit history, you can see it says “Draft – Pakistan PM’s message on X”
7 April 2026 - Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on X: “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”
8 April 2026 - WSJ: Israel Was Informed Late About Cease-Fire Deal and Wasn’t Happy
9 April 2026 - NOW - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf:
“Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire. (Point 1, 10-point proposal)
PM Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue; there is no room for denial and backtracking.
Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.”
8 April 2026 - Iran calls out the U.S. for three ceasefire violations:
Non-compliance with the ceasefire in Lebanon
The entry of a drone into Iranian airspace
Denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment
8 April 2026 - Robert Inlakesh on X: “The ‘Ceasefire’ Was Nothing More Than A Trick… Simply used to give Israel the upper hand in Lebanon through focusing its airforce there. In addition it was an attempt to divide the regional war fronts, while attempting to make Iran look weak.”
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