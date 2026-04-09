U.S. LIED TO PAKISTAN ABOUT LEBANON CEASEFIRE IN DESPERATE ATTEMPT FOR A DEAL WITH IRAN

When Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was relaying the message that progress was being made toward a ceasefire deal on Tuesday, he was doing so with the Trump Admin signing off on the wording of his messages, according to reports.

That wording included the announcement of a ceasefire, just before President Trump’s deadline, which Sharif said included the U.S. and Iran, “along with their allies,” and was effective immediately: “everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere.”

Yet, the Trump Admin now claims they never approved the inclusion of a ceasefire for Lebanon. How convenient that their claims come after Trump got his temporary propaganda victory with a ceasefire before his deadline, AND after Netanyahu got his, with a horrific Israeli massacre in Lebanon that left hundreds of civilians dead and wounded.

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