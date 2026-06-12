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IRAN DEAL ON THE BRINK: WILL ISRAEL PLAY SPOILER? | Trita Parsi

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Rachel Blevins and Trita Parsi
Jun 12, 2026

President Trump reposted a screenshot of Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi's post on X, saying that a Memorandum of Understanding "has never been closer."

This, as Iranian and Pakistani officials seem optimistic about the chances of a deal... the one party we haven't heard from yet is Israel.

Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that while we appear to be very close to a deal, Lebanon remains a major red line for Iran, and an end to hostilities in the region is a core part of any agreement to end the war.

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