IRAN DEAL ON THE BRINK: WILL ISRAEL PLAY SPOILER? | Trita Parsi

President Trump reposted a screenshot of Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi's post on X, saying that a Memorandum of Understanding "has never been closer."
This, as Iranian and Pakistani officials seem optimistic about the chances of a deal... the one party we haven't heard from yet is Israel.
Trita Parsi, co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that while we appear to be very close to a deal, Lebanon remains a major red line for Iran, and an end to hostilities in the region is a core part of any agreement to end the war.
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SOURCE LINKS:
12 June 2026 - Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on X: “The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content.”
12 June 2026 - Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif on X: “We can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.”
12 June 2026 - VP JD Vance on X: “The Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized”
8 June 2026 - Trita Parsi: Did Iran establish a new equation in the Middle East through its attacks on Israel?
7 June 2026 - Trita Parsi: The profound geopolitical implications of Iran’s strikes on Israel
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