IRAN: U.S. CAPITULATED ON LEBANON, STRAIT OF HORMUZ, SANCTIONS, ASSETS | Dr. Foad Izadi

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding to serve as a framework for talks over the next 60 days—but both sides seem to have different versions of the agreement.
From Trump’s “toll free” version of the Strait of Hormuz, to Israel doubling down on plans to illegally occupy south Lebanon, questions remain as to how much progress can be made.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei specifically noted that not only is Lebanon an inseparable part of the ceasefire agreement, but “Lebanon” appears in the MoU THREE times.
Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran did not start this war, therefore it is open to the possibility of peace. But it is also maintaining its demands, especially when it comes to control of the Strait of Hormuz, and peace in the region.
Follow Dr. Izadi on X
SOURCE LINKS:
15 June 2026 - Iran and US reach an initial deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz but challenges remain
15 June 2026 - The interim deal with the US specifies that Iran will allow vessels to transit free of charge for only 60 days
14 June 2026 - Dr. Foad Izadi on X: “Opening the Strait of Hormuz in the first step. That is, resolving Trump’s economic and political problems. Countries usually do not hand over their most important lever of power to the opposing side in the first step.”
14 June 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”
14 June 2026 - The Hormuz Letter on X: “Iran says the US has agreed to pay $300 billion in reconstruction funds directly to Iran … alongside the release of $24 billion in frozen funds with $12 billion released before negotiations even start”
15 June 2026 - Iran’s FM Spox. Esmail Baghaei: Lebanon and the ending of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the ceasefire agreement. Lebanon appears three times in the MOU
15 June 2026 - Israel vows to stay in south Lebanon; if Iran strikes, we’ll hit it ‘with full force’
15 June 2026 - Arya Yadeghaar on X: “Israel’s ‘Defense’ Minister Katz says they won’t withdraw from southern Lebanon, even if the US-Iran ceasefire includes an end to fighting with Lebanon.”
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