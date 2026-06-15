IRAN: U.S. CAPITULATED ON LEBANON, STRAIT OF HORMUZ, SANCTIONS, ASSETS | Dr. Foad Izadi

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding to serve as a framework for talks over the next 60 days—but both sides seem to have different versions of the agreement.

From Trump’s “toll free” version of the Strait of Hormuz, to Israel doubling down on plans to illegally occupy south Lebanon, questions remain as to how much progress can be made.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei specifically noted that not only is Lebanon an inseparable part of the ceasefire agreement, but “Lebanon” appears in the MoU THREE times.

Dr. Foad Izadi, an author and associate professor in the Department of American Studies at the University of Tehran, noted that Iran did not start this war, therefore it is open to the possibility of peace. But it is also maintaining its demands, especially when it comes to control of the Strait of Hormuz, and peace in the region.



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