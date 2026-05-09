'XI IN THE DRIVER'S SEAT' – TRUMP WILL GO TO CHINA WEAK, STUCK IN IRAN | Prof. John Mearsheimer

While the U.S. and Iran trade clashes in the Persian Gulf, President Trump is preparing for a high-stakes visit to Beijing next week to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While Trump seems to want to push Iran into a deal, so that he can have something to stand on, Tehran is saying “not so fast.”

Dr. John Mearsheimer, an author, international relations expert and professor at the University of Chicago, noted that Iran has shown no sign that it is willing to compromise on its demands, especially when it comes to its nuclear program, defensive capabilities and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

He also emphasized that while Trump is desperate for an “off-ramp,” it’s hard to see how the U.S. gets out of this war with Iran anytime soon.

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