President Trump has arrived in Beijing for a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But he doesn’t want to talk about the war in Iran, insisting that the U.S. “doesn’t need help.” That’s why Trump brought a DOZEN CEOs with him, representing companies that include Tesla, Apple, Blackrock, Boeing, Goldman Sachs and Qualcomm… and he claims he’s just looking to make business deals with China.

Laith Marouf, a Beirut-based journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV, noted that Beijing is negotiating from a place of strength and Washington is negotiating from a place of weakness, because Iran held firm in resisting the illegal war of aggression waged by the U.S. and Israel.

He also pointed out that Beijing is expected to maintain its restrictions on the export of refined rare earth minerals, and it is not rushing to give the U.S. aid that would just be used against Iran… and later on, against China.

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