Scott Ritter: WE LOST EUROPE, THE PACIFIC AND THE NOTION OF US MILITARY INVINCIBILITY IN WAR ON IRAN

President Trump declared on Thursday that “we have very good relations with Iran,” after more than a month of war, as speculation mounts over whether there is a chance for another round of talks in Islamabad, now that the U.S. and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that even if a deal is made to end the war, U.S. influence on the global stage has been harmed significantly by its war of choice against Iran, and as a result: “We lost Europe, we lost the Pacific, and we also lost the notion of the invincibility of the American military.”
Follow Scott Ritter on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
16 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “[Israel and Lebanon] have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST.”
16 April 2026 - Russia warns US, Israel may be preparing Iran ground operation under cover of ceasefire talks
15 April 2026 - US sending thousands more troops to Middle East despite Iran ceasefire
16 April 2026 - Iran Has Ramped Up Attack Drone Production Tenfold Since Previous US-Israeli 12-Day War in 2025 – Fars News
29 March 2026 - VIDEO: The Strait Of Hormuz Is Not Closed - But Iran Now Controls It
15 April 2026 - Reuters: Iran can withstand a complete halt in oil exports of up to two months before being forced to curb production
Russia warns US, Israel may be preparing Iran ground operation under cover of ceasefire talksYour support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 79: IRAN STANDS FIRM: NO CEASEFIRE FOR LEBANON? THEN NO DEAL
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709