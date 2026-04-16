Scott Ritter: WE LOST EUROPE, THE PACIFIC AND THE NOTION OF US MILITARY INVINCIBILITY IN WAR ON IRAN

President Trump declared on Thursday that “we have very good relations with Iran,” after more than a month of war, as speculation mounts over whether there is a chance for another round of talks in Islamabad, now that the U.S. and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that even if a deal is made to end the war, U.S. influence on the global stage has been harmed significantly by its war of choice against Iran, and as a result: “We lost Europe, we lost the Pacific, and we also lost the notion of the invincibility of the American military.”



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