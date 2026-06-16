IRAN SHOULD HAVE LEARNED FROM RUSSIA: NEVER GIVE THE US A CEASEFIRE – Mark Sleboda

The Trump Admin is avoiding the details on the Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran, while Iranian media is reported that the Washington capitulated on several issues, in order to secure an agreement with Tehran.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Iran has won this war by surviving it, their victory is being eroded by the U.S. every time Israel attacks Lebanon, and their ceasefire violations are ignored. Iran’s plans to allow free traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would only add to the erosion, and make it harder for them to reassert control.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

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