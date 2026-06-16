IRAN SHOULD HAVE LEARNED FROM RUSSIA: NEVER GIVE THE US A CEASEFIRE – Mark Sleboda

The Trump Admin is avoiding the details on the Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Iran, while Iranian media is reported that the Washington capitulated on several issues, in order to secure an agreement with Tehran.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Iran has won this war by surviving it, their victory is being eroded by the U.S. every time Israel attacks Lebanon, and their ceasefire violations are ignored. Iran’s plans to allow free traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would only add to the erosion, and make it harder for them to reassert control.
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SOURCE LINKS:
June 16, 2026 - Trump and other world leaders discuss Iran and Ukraine wars at G7 summit
June 16, 2026 - Iran adopts phased mechanism to counter potential US violations of peace memorandum
June 16, 2026 - Iran notes Israeli attacks on Lebanon are a violation of the MoU
June 16, 2026 - US accepts Iranian mechanism to counter Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon
June 16, 2026 - The US is using an Iranian smuggling tactic to sneak oil out of the Gulf
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