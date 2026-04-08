THE CEASEFIRE IN IRAN 'WON'T LAST' IF ISRAEL CONTINUES ATTACKS ON LEBANON – Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Hours after the U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that it “does not include Lebanon.” Israel is now launching its largest coordinated strikes across Lebanon in the five weeks since Hezbollah joined this phase of the war.
Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that contrary to Netanyahu’s claims, this ceasefire is based on Iran’s 10-point plan, which includes the cessation of hostilities on ALL fronts, including in Lebanon. He emphasized that if Israel’s attacks continue, “this ceasefire will NOT last,” and Iran will not move forward with a deal to end this war.
SOURCE LINKS:
8 April 2026 - Israel strikes central Beirut without warning after saying Iran ceasefire doesn’t apply there
8 April 2026 - Netanyahu says US-Iran ceasefire ‘does not include Lebanon’
7 April 2026 - Iran’s 10 point-plan:
7 April 2026 - Statement by the Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council
7 April 2026 - Trump statement on Truth Social announcing two-week ceasefire
8 April 2026 - In Strait of Hormuz, Iran and China take aim at US dollar hegemony
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