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IRAN DIVIDED? IRGC REFUSES TALKS, HOLDS FIRM | Mark Sleboda

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Rachel Blevins and Mark Sleboda
Apr 21, 2026

Reports say Iran is refusing to send a delegation to Islamabad unless the U.S. agrees to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. This, as the Trump Admin is pushing for a second meeting ahead of the deadline for the current two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while there are reports of an "internal rift" in Iran amid FM Abbas Araghchi's statements on social media, the IRGC is holding firm and refusing to allow the U.S. to dictate the rules for the Strait of Hormuz.

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