IRAN DIVIDED? IRGC REFUSES TALKS, HOLDS FIRM | Mark Sleboda

Reports say Iran is refusing to send a delegation to Islamabad unless the U.S. agrees to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. This, as the Trump Admin is pushing for a second meeting ahead of the deadline for the current two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night.



International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while there are reports of an "internal rift" in Iran amid FM Abbas Araghchi's statements on social media, the IRGC is holding firm and refusing to allow the U.S. to dictate the rules for the Strait of Hormuz.



Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack, and support his work on Boosty

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 80: IRAN CONTROL STRAIT OF HORMUZ — US, ISRAEL PUT ON NOTICE

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709