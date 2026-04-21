IRAN DIVIDED? IRGC REFUSES TALKS, HOLDS FIRM | Mark Sleboda

Reports say Iran is refusing to send a delegation to Islamabad unless the U.S. agrees to lift its blockade on Iranian ports. This, as the Trump Admin is pushing for a second meeting ahead of the deadline for the current two-week ceasefire on Wednesday night.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while there are reports of an "internal rift" in Iran amid FM Abbas Araghchi's statements on social media, the IRGC is holding firm and refusing to allow the U.S. to dictate the rules for the Strait of Hormuz.
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21 April 2026 - Iran won’t go to Pakistan as long as the US is still aggressing and highjacking Iran’s ships and imposing the blockade
21 April 2026 - At least 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels bypass US blockade
21 April 2026 - Pakistan’s tense capital awaits new Iran peace talks as ceasefire deadline looms
21 April 2026 - Tehran vows response after Trump says US seized ship
21 April 2026 - Trump says US will not lift Hormuz blockade until deal made with Iran
21 April 2026 - The U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III bridge continues this evening to flow into the Middle East.
21 April 2026 - Lavrov comments on Russia’s red lines and patience
21 April 2026 - Ukraine attacks oil tanker – Russia
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