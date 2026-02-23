Iranians DO NOT Capitulate – Trump Admin Has NO IDEA Who It's Waging War Against | Ehsan Safarnejad

The U.S. and Iran are planning for another round of indirect talks in Geneva this week, as Special Envoy Steve Witkoff says President Trump is “curious” as to why the threat of the growing U.S. Military buildup in the region hasn’t been enough to force Tehran to “capitulate” to Washington’s demands.



Iran-based Geopolitical Analyst Ehsan Safarnejad noted that Iranians "do not capitulate" and that the Trump Admin doesn't seem to understand the people it is preparing to wage war against.



He also said Iran is calculating every possible scenario, and it is aware of the threat posed by the U.S., which is why it is not rushing into conflict with a preemptive attack that could unite the political factions in Washington for a war against Iran.



