IRAN, CHINA DESTROY U.S. BLOCKADE + IDF AMBUSHED AS CEASEFIRE PRESSURE MOUNTS | Laith Marouf

Reports say Israel’s security cabinet is meeting to discuss a ceasefire for Lebanon that would go into effect at midnight local time, on Wednesday night, and would last for the second week of the US-Iran ceasefire.

This, as Trump’s plans for a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz have failed miserably, as Iran and China have made it clear that they will not be bossed around by the U.S. president.

Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV based in Beirut, noted that Hezbollah’s latest ambush attacks on IDF troops in Bint Jbeil are a reminder that even with a week of Iran adhering to a ceasefire, Israel has been unable to accomplish any of its goals in south Lebanon.



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