IRAN, CHINA DESTROY U.S. BLOCKADE + IDF AMBUSHED AS CEASEFIRE PRESSURE MOUNTS | Laith Marouf

Reports say Israel’s security cabinet is meeting to discuss a ceasefire for Lebanon that would go into effect at midnight local time, on Wednesday night, and would last for the second week of the US-Iran ceasefire.
This, as Trump’s plans for a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz have failed miserably, as Iran and China have made it clear that they will not be bossed around by the U.S. president.
Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV based in Beirut, noted that Hezbollah’s latest ambush attacks on IDF troops in Bint Jbeil are a reminder that even with a week of Iran adhering to a ceasefire, Israel has been unable to accomplish any of its goals in south Lebanon.
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15 April 2026 - Marwa Osman on X: “An Iranian political-security source to Al Mayadeen: ‘Following sustained monitoring and pressure from Iran, a ceasefire in Lebanon will come into effect starting tonight. The ceasefire will last for one week and is expected to extend through the duration of the Iran–United States ceasefire period.’”
15 April 2026 - Israeli security cabinet to discuss possible Lebanon ceasefire, senior official says
15 April 2026 - Trump on Truth Social: “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”
15 April 2026 - U.S. sends thousands more troops to Mideast as Trump seeks to squeeze Iran
15 April 2026 - CENTCOM: U.S. Blocks Iranian-Linked Ships From Sailing Through the Strait of Hormuz
15 April 2026 - Strait of Hormuz traffic barely affected on first day of US blockade, data shows
15 April 2026 - MintPress News on X: “A Large Number Of Israeli Soldiers Were Lured Into A Trap By Hezbollah & Killed. According to reports from on the ground, the soldiers were lured into a building, in Bint Jbeil, that was rigged with explosives. The whole building was detonated with no survivors. Israel reported a ‘serious security incident,’ but is yet to comment on the details.”
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