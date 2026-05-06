IRAN DECIMATES U.S. BASES: AIRCRAFT, RADAR, AIR DEFENSE GONE | Laith Marouf

Iran's foreign minister is in Beijing for talks with his Chinese counterpart, a week before President Trump is set to visit Chinese President Xi Jinping. While the Trump Admin claims to be close to ending the war, their actions continue to say otherwise.



A new report from the Washington Post, citing satellite imagery, found that Iranian attacks damaged or destroyed HUNDREDS of structures and pieces of equipment across 15 U.S. military bases in the Middle East, including aircraft, barracks, hangars, fuel depots, and Patriot and THAAD systems.



Laith Marouf, journalist and executive director of Free Palestine TV based in Beirut, noted that if the mainstream media is admitting to 228 structures destroyed, then the real number is significantly higher. And it should make the world question what the destruction is like in Israel right now, where the censorship is the most severe.



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