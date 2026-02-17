Iranian Leader: 'More Dangerous Than the WARSHIP... is the WEAPON That Can SINK IT'

Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is calling out the U.S. for its hypocrisy, noting: "The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran ... however, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."

This, as the U.S. and Iran participated in another round of indirect talks, and while Iran's foreign minister said the two sides agreed on "guiding principles" for a potential deal... there is a still a long road ahead, and the U.S. has paved it with military assets in the Middle East.

