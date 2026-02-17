Iranian Leader: 'More Dangerous Than the WARSHIP... is the WEAPON That Can SINK IT'

Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is calling out the U.S. for its hypocrisy, noting: "The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran ... however, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea."
This, as the U.S. and Iran participated in another round of indirect talks, and while Iran's foreign minister said the two sides agreed on "guiding principles" for a potential deal... there is a still a long road ahead, and the U.S. has paved it with military assets in the Middle East.
SOURCE LINKS:
17 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea.”
17 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn’t been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession. I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this.’”
17 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “A sign of the decline of the corrupt, oppressive US empire is its irrationality, such as interfering in our country’s internal affairs. They say, ‘Limit your missiles to this range.’ What’s that to do with you?! Without deterrent weaponry, a country will be crushed by the enemy.”
17 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “Peaceful nuclear industry is not for war; it is for running the country—for agriculture, for treatment and healthcare, and for everything that depends on energy. This is among the nation’s rights. What does it have to do with you Americans?”
17 Feb. 2026 - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on X: “The Americans say, ‘Let’s negotiate over your nuclear energy, and the result of the negotiation is supposed to be that you do not have this energy!’”
17 Feb. 2026 - Iran says ‘guiding principles’ agreed with US at nuclear talks
17 Feb. 2026 - US increases military pressure on Iran as countries discuss a deal
17 Feb. 2026 - Iran says it temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz as it held more indirect talks with the US
