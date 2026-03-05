IRAN HITS $1 BILLION U.S. RADAR, TAKES OUT 3 THAAD SYSTEMS IN ATTACKS ON GULF BASES | Carl Zha

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is boasting that the U.S. Military attacked and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, because “it thought it would be safe in international waters.” What he didn’t mention was that the ship wasn’t in active combat, and was returning from routine naval drills in India, and the U.S. left dozens of sailors and crew members to die.
Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while President Trump may be claiming to have an endless supply of weapons, Iran just took out a $1 Billion U.S. radar system, AND it’s being reported that Iran has hit at least three of Washington’s 11 THAAD missile defense systems. A reminder that the Trump Admin seriously underestimated their opponent when they waged this war…
SOURCE LINKS:
4 March 2026 - Senate Republicans vote down legislation to halt Iran war in Congress’ first vote on the conflict
4 March 2026 - Iranian warship sunk by U.S. submarine torpedo, says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
4 March 2026 - 87 Killed As US Sinks Iran Ship Headed Back From India After Naval Exercise
3 March 2026 - Iran Strikes U.S. Military Communication Infrastructure in Mideast
3 March 2026 - Iran now appears to have struck at least three U.S. THAAD anti-ballistic missile sites across the Middle East, in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan
3 March 2026 - U.S. Considers Relocating THAAD, Patriots to Middle East
2 March 2026 - India most vulnerable to prolonged disruptions to Mideast oil, analysts say
