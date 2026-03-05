IRAN HITS $1 BILLION U.S. RADAR, TAKES OUT 3 THAAD SYSTEMS IN ATTACKS ON GULF BASES | Carl Zha

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is boasting that the U.S. Military attacked and sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, because “it thought it would be safe in international waters.” What he didn’t mention was that the ship wasn’t in active combat, and was returning from routine naval drills in India, and the U.S. left dozens of sailors and crew members to die.

Carl Zha, a geopolitical analyst and Host of the Silk & Steel Podcast, noted that while President Trump may be claiming to have an endless supply of weapons, Iran just took out a $1 Billion U.S. radar system, AND it’s being reported that Iran has hit at least three of Washington’s 11 THAAD missile defense systems. A reminder that the Trump Admin seriously underestimated their opponent when they waged this war…



SOURCE LINKS:

