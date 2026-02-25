U.S. on the VERGE of WAR with Iran – Will Trump Announce STRIKES at SOTU? | Col. Larry Wilkerson

Ahead of President Trump’s State of The Union address on Tuesday, the ‘Gang of Eight’ in Congress received a classified briefing on Iran by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters as he left the meeting: “This is serious, and the administration has to make its case to the American people.”

Col. Larry Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of State, noted that with a growing U.S. Military presence in the Middle East, Trump could announce plans to attack Iran during his address. While nothing is certain yet, he emphasized that the only constant is that the U.S. seems “hell-bent to wreak havoc, no matter the consequences.”

