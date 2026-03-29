IRAN DESTROYS CRUCIAL E-3 SENTRY SPY PLANE, REFUELING TANKERS IN MAJOR ATTACK ON SAUDI AIR BASE

The Pentagon is reeling, after Iran destroyed a crucial $270 Million E-3 Sentry spy plane—of which, the U.S. Air Force has just 16 left—in an attack on an air base in Saudi Arabia, that also took out multiple refueling tankers.

Not only are the E-3’s not in production anymore, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the closest replacement, a Boeing E-7 Wedgetail, would cost $700 Million to produce and the program is “years behind schedule.”

Reports say the Trump Admin is planning for “weeks of ground operations” in Iran, but at the rate they’re going… Washington is looking at more embarrassment and more American soldiers coming home in body bags.

This, as Israel continues to commit horrific war crimes in Lebanon, targeting and murdering three Lebanese journalists in a car… and then proceeding to strike and murder the nine paramedics who rushed to their aid.

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