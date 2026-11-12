Iran in 'ATTACK MODE' for FIRST Time in 200 Years: NOTHING Will Be the Same | Dr. Marwa Osman

Reports say Netanyahu is putting the pressure on Trump to carry out a “major attack” against Iran, with Israeli media claiming their latest phone call descended into “a shouting match from hell.”

Iran has been very clear in its warnings: not only will it use new weapons and capabilities its retaliation, but the next round of this war will NOT be confined to West Asia, and military installations in Europe used to launch U.S. attacks have been warned.

Veteran Lebanese Journalist Dr. Marwa Osman noted that for the first time in 200 years, Iran is in “attack mode,” where the Iranian leader is demanding an immediate response, and noting that there will no longer be “a ceiling for retaliation. No more a tit for tat.”

Follow Marwa Osman on X, and check out her page on Telegram

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