Iran's Air Defense ACTIVE, Missiles POUND U.S. Bases + Hezbollah AMBUSHES Israel | Robert Inlakesh

The Trump Admin is less than one week into a war on Iran was initially supposed to last for just “four days,” and now reports say the Pentagon is trying to figure out how to prepare for the war to continue until September.

This, as Iran continues to fight back, hitting U.S. Military sites across the region, and as Hezbollah joins Iran in attacks on Israel, making it clear that Axis of Resistance is still alive and well.

Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the U.S. and Israel are facing their worst case scenario, because in addition to refusing negotiations, Iran is now dictating this war militarily:

“The Iranian air defenses are still there. They still have naval assets. They still have an Air Force. Their military is extremely powerful. Their allies are over-performing … and now, the ONE MAN who was in the way of Iran getting a nuclear weapon has been ruthlessly murdered by the Americans, who are claiming that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

