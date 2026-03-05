Iran's Air Defense ACTIVE, Missiles POUND U.S. Bases + Hezbollah AMBUSHES Israel | Robert Inlakesh

The Trump Admin is less than one week into a war on Iran was initially supposed to last for just “four days,” and now reports say the Pentagon is trying to figure out how to prepare for the war to continue until September.
This, as Iran continues to fight back, hitting U.S. Military sites across the region, and as Hezbollah joins Iran in attacks on Israel, making it clear that Axis of Resistance is still alive and well.
Independent Journalist Robert Inlakesh noted that the U.S. and Israel are facing their worst case scenario, because in addition to refusing negotiations, Iran is now dictating this war militarily:
“The Iranian air defenses are still there. They still have naval assets. They still have an Air Force. Their military is extremely powerful. Their allies are over-performing … and now, the ONE MAN who was in the way of Iran getting a nuclear weapon has been ruthlessly murdered by the Americans, who are claiming that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”
Follow Robert Inlakesh on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
5 March 2026 - Tehran says ready for invasion, as US, Israel continue bombing
5 March 2026 - Drones strike US base in Iraq, Doha explosions, as Iran hits region in war
4 March 2026 - Iran Strikes U.S. Military Communication Infrastructure in Mideast
3 March 2026 - Crazy Footage Of An Iranian Missile Cutting Through Israeli AD, easily bypassing interceptors and striking a target directly.
5 March 2026 - Hezbollah elite fighters return to south Lebanon to fight Israeli troops, Lebanese sources say
5 March 2026 - Trump Says He Must Have a Say in Picking Iran’s New Leader
5 March 2026 - Tensions soar as Hegseth and Rubio feud over US troops in Iran
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 73: US Military Rushes F-22 RAPTORS, Refueling Tankers to ISRAEL Ahead of Attack on IRAN
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee, or send cash or check donations to: Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709