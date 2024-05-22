The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court confirmed that he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, along with three Hamas leaders for “war crimes and crimes against humanity."

Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that he advised the president of the Palestinian Authority to accept the jurisdiction of the ICC for Palestinians, which he did. However, it has taken 15 years, three prosecutors, and a full-fledged genocide to finally get an arrest warrant for Netanyahu...