The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Russia's current chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, over allegations that they signed off on attacks on Ukraine's power grid in late 2022.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that it's all the more notable that the ICC keeps finding Russian officials to target, after the court's chief prosecutor that he was going to pursue charges against at least two Israeli officials, and the U.S. was quick to threaten sanctions...

All of this, as Zelensky replaces another senior military commander in Kiev, after Lieutenant General Yury Sodol was accused of killing "more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general," by the acting commander of the Azov Brigade.

