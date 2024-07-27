How the DNC Staged the ‘Biden Coup’ and Why a ‘Vote Pact’ Challenges The US Duopoly w/ Sam Husseini
The same politicians and media talking heads who spent years insisting Biden was fine, dropped him in unison and switched to Kamala Harris as their "chosen" nominee (even though she wasn't chosen by the voters).
Independent Journalist Sam Husseini noted that while we've long known about Biden's apparent cognitive decline, the Democratic Party establishment's decision to suddenly care about it shows that this entire "crisis" was manufactured, especially as the DNC made the highly unusual move of pushing a debate before its delayed convention, which set everything in motion…
Follow Sam Husseini on Twitter and Substack
Check out Sam’s reporting on the evidence that the Biden “Crisis” was planned:
Sam, you very clearly laid out the logic for VotePact, and I hope this message is heard far and wide. What you deliberately avoided is the relevance of RFK. Here's a man who gets a lot of things right -- ending the war in Ukraine, restoring freedom of speech, freeing government agencies from corporate capture -- but on Israel/Palestine he's just as bad as the Trump or Harris. So how does Kennedy's candidacy fit into your analysis?
Great idea but the American people do nothing.