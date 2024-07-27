The same politicians and media talking heads who spent years insisting Biden was fine, dropped him in unison and switched to Kamala Harris as their "chosen" nominee (even though she wasn't chosen by the voters).

Independent Journalist Sam Husseini noted that while we've long known about Biden's apparent cognitive decline, the Democratic Party establishment's decision to suddenly care about it shows that this entire "crisis" was manufactured, especially as the DNC made the highly unusual move of pushing a debate before its delayed convention, which set everything in motion…

Follow Sam Husseini on Twitter and Substack

Check out Sam’s reporting on the evidence that the Biden “Crisis” was planned:

Learn more about Vote Pact